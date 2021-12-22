Ministers lay foundationstones for spate of works

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana laid foundation stones and inaugurated works worth ₹7.80 crore in various wards of the city on Tuesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana, along with Minister for Endowments and West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi and local corporators, inaugurated the CC road between Meesala Rajeswara Rao bridge and Errakatta, a pathway and sitting plaza in Kedareswara Pet, a badminton court and a park in the 34th municipal ward.

In the nearby divisions, the Ministers laid foundation stones for construction of a drinking water reservoir, a CC pavement between Chittinagar Junction and Nehru Bomma Centre, and a mineral water plant at Annapurna School.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the State government was committed to providing basic amenities and infrastructure required in the city.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the drinking water reservoir works will be completed in eight months and the people of RR Pet will get water twice a day once it is completed.