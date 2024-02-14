GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ministers launch distribution of APTIDCO houses in Nellore

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh and Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurate the houses at a function organised at Allipuram, attended by around 5,000 beneficiaries

February 14, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers Admulapu Suresh and Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurate the APTIDCO houses at Allipuram in Nellore district on Wednesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration Adimulapu Suresh and Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy, on Wednesday, launched distribution of the 15,552 houses constructed with the ₹900 crore funds under the Nellore Municipal Corporation limits.

The inaugural function was organised at Allipuram and attended by around 5,000 beneficiaries. Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (APTIDCO) chairman Jammana Prasanna Kumar, managing director Chitturi Sridhar, senior district officials, and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders took part in the event.

Mr. Reddy said that with the 15,552 APTIDCO houses, the Nellore Municipal Corporation ranks as the 38th largest civic body in India. Mr. Kumar said that 1,43,600 beneficiaries in the entire State were given a full waiver of ₹9,604 crore toward the financial burden of the housing scheme. Moreover, organisers presented new clothes to the beneficiaries and arranged community lunches for them.

Tension over documents

Meanwhile, tension arose at Allipuram as certain beneficiaries demanded that the ministers hand over the house documents personally to them; a few enraged beneficiaries also tore publicity material of the State government at the event.

However, Mr. Suresh urged the beneficiaries to take the documents through officials at their ward secretariats.

