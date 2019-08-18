Ministers inspect flood-hit areas

Following heavy discharge of flood water from the Prakasam Barrage, several areas in the city were inundated. At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the inflow at the barrage was 7, 57,005 cusecs and the outflow was 8, 21,250 cusecs.

Areas in the city such as Ala Ramakrishna Nagar, Geeta Nagar and Krishnalanka were inundated due to rise in the flood water.

Anil Kumar Yadav, Minister of Irrigation, Velampalli Srinivas, Minister of Endowments, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affair and Perni Venkatramaiah, Minister of Transport and I&PR visited the areas and directed officials to take the necessary action.

Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav said the retaining wall built in the Karakatta area would have been extended from 1.5 km more to the existing 2.5 km of the wall. Proposal for the same would be made and immediate action be taken, he added.

The Minister of Endowments, upon inspecting the area, asked VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh to provide food, water and milk to the flood-affected people.

The Ministers also inspected the flood-hit areas in Avanigadda and interacted with the affected people. They informed the victims that necessary steps would be initiated for their safety.