November 14, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOVVURU

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu and Home Minister T. Vanita on Tuesday inaugurated buildings of Village Secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendra and a local road at Penakanametta village in Kovvuru mandal in East Godavari district. The State government spent ₹1.53 crore on these facilities. They also laid the foundation stone for CC road and storage godown of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS-Dommeru).