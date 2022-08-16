Ministers highlight welfare, development initiatives of Jagan govt.

People make Independence Day celebrations a grand affair in South Coastal Andhra

Students performing at a cultural programme, organised to mark the 75th Independence Day fete in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was a grand affair in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as people from all walks of life participated in the celebrations to mark the 75th Independence Day on Monday.

The Tricolour was flown atop houses in each and every locality up to the grassroots level as also on vehicles, including cars, trucks, autorickshaws and bullock carts.

In Nellore, State Irrigation Minister Ambatti Rambabu inspected a guard of honour by police personnel and exhorted the people to contribute their mite to put the nation on the path of progress. He outlined the welfare and development initiatives taken up by the YSRCP government in the State to benefit different sections of people.

The sand sculpture on the Har Ghar Tiranga theme by artist M. Sanath Kumar stood as a highlight during the celebrations.

District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma and others joined the Minister in honouring freedom fighters and their descendants, including Bommu Sesha Reddy, V. Arunachalam, D. Sesha Reddy, D. Dayananand, K. Ramanaiah and P. Venka Reddy.

The Collector paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi after hoisting the Tricolour on a high mast at the Collectorate.

In Atmakur, YSRCP MLA Mekapatti Vikram Reddy led the people in planting 75 saplings on the occasion as a gift to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hoisting the national flag at the police parade grounds in Ongole, Social Welfare Minister and Minister In-charge of Prakasam district Merugu Nagarjuna outlined the benefits of ‘Jagannanna Navarathnalu’ being ensured to the people at the grassroots level through a network of village and ward volunteers on a saturation basis.

Prasadams, made of organic grains procured from farmers in the district by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, had come as a boon to the growers. He noted that 798 tonnes of pulses had been procured from farmers by providing 10% more than the minimum support price, he noted. Ongole bulls were the cynosure of all eyes on the occasion.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy led ex-servicemen in hoisting the Tricolour at the military canteen in the city.

Muslims, led by Human Rights Council of India national vice-president Sk Khalifatullah Basha, at the Darul Uloom Hasanatul Abrar Madrasa saluted the national flag during the celebrations organised in the community school by its Chairman Sd Maulana Rafi at Pelur.

Social activist and national Gram Ratan awardee K. Trinatha Reddy led the celebrations in Kanaparthi onsite museum with centuries-old artefacts starting from pre-historic times.