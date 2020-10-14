Ministers criticise Naidu over Amaravati stir

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 October 2020 01:12 IST

‘Govt. committed to development of all areas in the State’

Minister for Agriculture K. Kannababu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken decision on three capitals after recommendations submitted from committees.

He also reiterated that the State government was not neglecting Amaravati at all and would develop it.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he alleged that TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu had not shown even one per cent of love on Visakhapatnam, which he showers on Amaravati. Mr. Kannababu questioned that if Mr. Naidu really had love for Amaravati, why did he not conduct any summit or important meetings in Amaravati.

He also said that the CPI leaders are speaking what Mr. Naidu is instructing them to do.

He questioned why the CPI did not form an alliance with TDP for the elections.

Minister for Tourism M. Srinivasa Rao said that as part of decentralised development, all areas of the State, including Amaravati, will be developed.

It is Mr Naidu alone, who wants Amaravati as the only capital for the State, he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also said during united Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad was alone developed in all aspects, due to which, the State was divided. The same mistake should not be repeated, he added.