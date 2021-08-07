Minister’s comment reflects the insecure feeling in the ruling party on BJP: Somu Veerraju

The BJP would do its best for development of the State while highlighting the government’s ineptitude on various fronts.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju asserted that his party was committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) but the comment made by Information and Public Relations and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah that the BJP was looking to overthrow the YSR Congress (YSRC) government reflected the insecure feeling in the ruling party.

Participating in a workshop organised by the party for its health volunteers in Vijayawada on Saturday, Mr. Veerraju said he was wondering if the above utterance of the Minister was a tongue-in-cheek remark or it was due to a lurking fear that the BJP might try to destabilise the government by taking advantage of its failures.

Nevertheless, the BJP would do its best for development of the State while highlighting the government’s ineptitude on various fronts. The BJP complained to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about AP’s perilous financial position in order to force the State government to take necessary remedial action, he added.

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi said the YSRC and TDP were both family-centric parties like those of Rahul Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Lalu Prasad and Sharad Pawar. On the other hand, the BJP belongs to its members and activists. The AP government was taking credit for development projects being largely funded by the Centre, he said, insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do whatever is required by the State.