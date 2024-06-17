Ministers assure redevelopment works at Ranganatha Swamy temple

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, visited Sri Thalpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Nellore on Monday. He assured to restart the pending redevelopment works of the temple at the earliest.

Addressing the media, Ramanarayana Reddy said that he discussed with Minister Narayana about the renovation of ‘Addala Mandapam’ — the mirror hall in the temple, which has a history of almost hundred years. “All stalled development works will be completed very soon. We will complete the construction of the western entrance and ghats at the temple,” he said.

MP Prabhakar Reddy said that he was happy to visit the temple along with the two ministers. He thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for giving two ministers to the district. He said that with the blessings of Ranganatha Swamy and the cooperation of the ministers, the district is likely to witness several developments.