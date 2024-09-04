ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers Anagani, Gottipati visit flood-hit villages in Repalle constituency

Published - September 04, 2024 02:26 pm IST - Guntur

Ministers tour flood-affected villages in Repalle of Andhra Pradesh, engaging with residents and inspecting farmlands for relief efforts

Sambasiva Rao M.

Ministers Anagani Satyaprasad and Gottipati Ravikumar have been actively touring several villages in the Repalle constituency in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh that have been severely affected by recent floods.

The villages include Chatagadda, Rudravaram, Morthota, Tiratla Lanka, Chandupallivari Palem, Rajula Cheruvu, Lankavani Dibba, Tummala, Potu Meraka, and Nalluri Palem.

During their visit, the Ministers engaged with residents of these flood-affected areas, listening to their grievances and issuing instructions to officials to resolve the issues promptly. The Ministers emphasised the need for swift action to alleviate the hardships faced by the villagers due to the floods.

In addition to addressing the concerns of the people, Ministers Anagani and Gottipati also inspected the farmlands that have been submerged and damaged by the floods, assessing the extent of agricultural loss. Their visit aims to ensure that necessary relief measures are implemented and that the affected communities receive the support they need during this challenging time.

