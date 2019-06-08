Ministerial berth in the offing for Muttamsetti

It is a dream come true for Muttamsetti (Avanthi) Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP MLA from Bheemunipatnam, as his name has now been confirmed for a ministerial berth in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Though Mr. Jagan Mohan would announce his cabinet on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao is a happy man.

“I moved from the MP position to MLA, mainly to contest and win from Bheemunipatnam and serve the State as Minister. This was also one of the reasons why I shifted from TDP, as they were reluctant to listen to my requests,” he told The Hindu.

“Moreover, I will serve in any position as desired by my leader Mr. Jagan Mohan,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

The 52-year-old is the founder chairman of Avanthi Educational Society that runs about 14 engineering, pharmacy, degree and PG colleges in the State, catering to more than 20,000 students.

Born in Eluru, Mr. Srinivasa Rao served as MLA of Bheemunipatnam from 2009 to 2014 and as Anakapalle MP from 2014 to 2019.

He started his political career with the Praja Rajyam Party in 2009 and later moved to the TDP in 2014 and again moved to YSRCP in 2019.

He also served as Member of the Rules Committee; Member, Standing Committee on Industry; and Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of HRD.