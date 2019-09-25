Minister warns encroachers of criminal action

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subashchandra Bose on Wednesday said that criminal action would be initiated against those encroaching upon government lands.

He said that the Revenue Department would take all steps to protect government lands.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Revenue, was speaking at a review meeting on the State Government’s Navaratnalu agenda at the Senate Hall of S.V. University in Tirupati.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Minister for Housing C. Ranganatha Raju, Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy, and APIIC chairperson R.K. Roja also participated in the event.

“All the land records would be uploaded online with updated information, thus leaving no scope for anomalies. The public should promptly approach officials through the Spandana programme if they face any problem regarding their landholdings,” Mr. Bose said.

Mr. Ranganatha Raju said that administration of government and housing lands would be strengthened through a series of reforms.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was committed to distributing 25 lakh house sites to all eligible families by Ugadi next year.

‘Aiming for a record’

Ms. Roja said that the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government had provided housing to 48 lakh families in five years, and added that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government was aiming to set a record by distributing 25 lakh house sites by Ugadi next year.

The Ministers later held a review meeting with government officials of various departments on the Navaratnalu agenda.