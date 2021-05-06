Minister wants timely supply of school kits

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday warned representatives of firms supplying school material for implementation of the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme against any delay or negligence.

In a video conference with them on Wednesday, the Minister made it clear that the companies causing delay in supply of material to the government would have to pay a fine as per the agreement signed by the two sides. He said the suppliers should make sure that the kits reached the schools within the stipulated time.

“The Vidya Kanuka is a very prestigious and useful programme for the government and the students respectively and there is no way we can allow it to get diluted under any circumstances,” he said.

The programme was being implemented without giving any scope for corruption, without the role of middlemen and in most transparent way, he said, adding that the plan was to distribute school kits to 47,32,064 students of Classes 1 to 10 for the academic year 2021-22. “We will make sure that all kits reached the beneficiaries by June,” he emphasised.