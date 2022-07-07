Andhra Pradesh: Minister vows to complete water schemes early in Chittoor, Annamayya

YSRCP women cadres welcoming Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and Rajampeta MP P. Mithun Reddy at Raganipalle near Punganur in Chittoor district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

July 07, 2022 01:57 IST

Piler, Punganur, Tamballapalle, Madanapalle will get full water supply soon, says Peddireddi

The YSR Congress Party leaders in the Punganur Assembly constituency were in an upbeat mood as many families, owing allegiance to the Telugu Desam Party, had joined the ruling party in the presence of Minister for Mines and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Rajampeta MP P. Mithun Reddy on Wednesday.

The father-son duo had formally felicitated them with shawls and invited them into the party.

Addressing the party workers at a function at Raganipalle village, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said: “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to develop the region, and the development is progressing fast,” he said, adding that a government order for a water grid at ₹2,700 crore was released on Tuesday, and tenders would be called for soon.

Three water projects were already under construction in Chittoor and Annamayya districts, and Pulivendula was providing water to the region, the Minister said. The Minister added that by allowing the waters from his constituency to the neighboring districts, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stood as a leader with a vision to make the entire State benefit from the agriculture boom.

‘Taps to every household in State’

He said that in the coming months, all the households in the State would be provided with taps.

“In the past, the TDP’s Janmabhoomi Committees were set up to benefit the party cadres, but the YSRCP regime is working for all sections of the people, irrespective of political affiliations,” he said, adding though he worked as an MLA for three terms from Piler and three times from Punganur, he could not bring the desired development to the region, as he was then in the Opposition party.

Rajampeta MP Mithun Reddy said that the Assembly constituencies of Piler, Punganur, Tamballapalle, and Madanapalle would get full water supply soon, thanks to the water grid works.

Industries in Punganur

The MP said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was paying special attention to setting up industries in the Punganur area.

The MP said that land had already been allocated for setting up a ferroalloy plant in Punganur and expressed happiness that around 600 people would get employment. He said that efforts were made to bring more industries