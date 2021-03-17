Minister visits Polavaram R&R colonies, interacts with villagers

10,000 displaced families will be shifted by April-end, says official

Minister for Water Resources P. Anil Kumar on Wednesday visited the spillway works, fixing of gates and hydraulic cylinders, upper and lower dam works at the Polvaram dam site.

As part of the two-day visit to the project site and Relief and review on Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies, the Minister took stock of the situation and held a meeting with Polavaram project and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) officials.

Mr. Anil Kumar enquired about the condition of diaphragm wall and coffer dam and directed the officials to take up repair works before floods.

Earlier, the Minister along with Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana and other officers visited the colonies in Taduvai, Ramannagudem, Pallapuru and LND Peta villages in West Godavari district.

He spoke with the villagers, local leaders and the officers and enquired about construction of R&R Colonies in the villages. Later, the Minister received petitions from the tribal leaders.

Mr. Suryanarayana explained that R&R Colonies were completed and arrangements were being made to shift about 10,000 displaced families in West and East Godavari districts by April-end.

R&R incharge commissioner Anand, Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer Y.N. Prasanna Lakshmi and other officers were present.