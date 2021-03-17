Minister visits Polavaram R&R colonies, interacts with villagers

POLAVARAM

17 March 2021 00:22 IST

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar visited the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies and interacted with the project displaced families in the villages on Tuesday.

During his two-day tour, the Minister along with Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana and other officers visited the colonies in Taduvai, Ramannagudem, Pallapuru and LND Peta villages in West Godavari district.

He spoke with villagers, local leaders and the officers and enquired about the construction of R&R colonies in the villages. Later, the Minister received petitions from the tribal leaders.

Later, Mr. Anil Kumar visited the Polavaram spillway and other works at the dam site. R&R in-charge commissioner Anand, Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer Y.N. Prasanna Lakshmi, MROs and other officers accompanied the Minister on the first day.