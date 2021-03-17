Minister visits Polavaram R&R colonies, interacts with villagers

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar visited the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies and interacted with the project displaced families in the villages on Tuesday.
During his two-day tour, the Minister along with Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana and other officers visited the colonies in Taduvai, Ramannagudem, Pallapuru and LND Peta villages in West Godavari district.
He spoke with villagers, local leaders and the officers and enquired about the construction of R&R colonies in the villages. Later, the Minister received petitions from the tribal leaders.
Later, Mr. Anil Kumar visited the Polavaram spillway and other works at the dam site. R&R in-charge commissioner Anand, Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer Y.N. Prasanna Lakshmi, MROs and other officers accompanied the Minister on the first day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath