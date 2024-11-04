ADVERTISEMENT

Minister visits onion market in Kurnool in A.P.

Updated - November 04, 2024 04:18 pm IST - KURNOOL

The government is planning a market for onions at Kodumur to prevent middlemen from forming a syndicate and exploiting farmers, onion farmers were told

The Hindu Bureau

Kurnool district incharge Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu interacting with the farmers at the Onion market in Kurnool city on Monday (November 04). | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Water Resources department Nimmala Rama Naidu has said that the NDA government would ensure that the onion farmers of the district do not end up in losses and at the same time take steps to see the produce is available at affordable rates to the consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rama Naidu on Monday (November 04) inspected the onion market at Kurnool along with Minister for Industries and Commerce T.G. Bharat and Kurnool MP B Nagaraju and interacted with the farmers. Speaking to the farmers, Mr. Rama Naidu said that in last October 52,000 tonnes of onion was produced but now there was a four-fold increase in production and the yield stood at 2.5 lakh tonnes. “Even as the yield was four times more, the farmers got better prices now when compared to the previous years,’‘ Mr. Rama Naidu said.

The Minister said that the government would develop a market for onions at Kodumur to prevent middlemen from forming a syndicate and exploiting farmers.

The Minister said the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had neglected horticulture and drip irrigation which were crucial in Rayalaseema region. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who claims to be the son of Rayalaseema soil, has neglected irrigation in the region,’‘ Mr. Rama Naidu alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US