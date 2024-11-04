GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister visits onion market in Kurnool in A.P.

The government is planning a market for onions at Kodumur to prevent middlemen from forming a syndicate and exploiting farmers, onion farmers were told

Published - November 04, 2024 03:18 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
The output of onions has gone up four-fold over last year, Minister for Water Resources department noted at Kurnool onion market.

The output of onions has gone up four-fold over last year, Minister for Water Resources department noted at Kurnool onion market. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Minister for Water Resources department Nimmala Rama Naidu has said that the NDA government would ensure that the onion farmers of the district do not end up in losses and at the same time take steps to see the produce is available at affordable rates to the consumers.

Mr. Rama Naidu on Monday (November 04) inspected the onion market at Kurnool along with Minister for Industries and Commerce T.G. Bharat and Kurnool MP B Nagaraju and interacted with the farmers. Speaking to the farmers, Mr. Rama Naidu said that in last October 52,000 tonnes of onion was produced but now there was a four-fold increase in production and the yield stood at 2.5 lakh tonnes. “Even as the yield was four times more, the farmers got better prices now when compared to the previous years,’‘ Mr. Rama Naidu said.

The Minister said that the government would develop a market for onions at Kodumur to prevent middlemen from forming a syndicate and exploiting farmers.

The Minister said the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had neglected horticulture and drip irrigation which were crucial in Rayalaseema region. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who claims to be the son of Rayalaseema soil, has neglected irrigation in the region,’‘ Mr. Rama Naidu alleged.

