Minister visits hostel, has lunch with inmates

He inspects the premises and enquires about problems faced by children

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Srinivas Venugopala Krishna visited the Sri Jyotiba Phule Gurukul Patasala in the town and enquired about the welfare of the inmates on Sunday

The Minister went around the hostel rooms, kitchen, storeroom, toilets and classrooms and inspected the facilities. He ate food along with the students and verified the stock position of rice and other essentials.

Mr. Venugopala Krishna , along with Municipal Commissioner N. Pramod Kumar, inspected the drinking water and sanitation facilities at the hostel. When the students complained about drinking water pipe leakage and contamination of water, the Minister directed Mr. Pramod Kumar to supply tank water to the hostel immediately.

The Minister enquired with the inmates whether they received benefits under ‘Amma Vodi’, ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ and other schemes. He directed principal P. Gopala Krishna to ensure good sanitation and take COVID-19 precautions in and around the school premises.

Stating that the government was giving top priority to developing schools and improving the quality of education in all government institutions, Mr. Venugopala Krishna said that only education can transform children’s lives.

“I am inspecting schools, particularly during holidays to check the facilities, attendance of staff and quality of food in the hostels. I request the students to strive hard to reach high positions thereby fulfilling the dreams of their parents,” the Minister said.

He also interacted with the staff and workers at the Gurukul Patasala and enquired about their problems.