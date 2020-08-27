Andhra Pradesh

Minister visits family of doctor who died of COVID-19

Doctors of King George Hospital paying tributes to Prof. B. Purushottam in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Thursday paid tributes to professor of General Medicine at Andhra Medical College, Dr. B. Purushottam, who died of COVID-19 on August 25.

The Minister, along with AMC Principal and Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, visited the family and expressed their condolences.

Speaking to the family members, the Minister said that it was very unfortunate to lose a COVID-19 warrior. He recalled the services of doctors during the pandemic and termed Dr. Purushottam’s death a great loss to society.

The Minister said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed him to give ₹50 lakh financial aid to Dr. Purushottam’s family members. The Chief Minister has also instructed officials to provide all support to doctors, the Minister said.

