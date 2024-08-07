GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister urges people to make handlooms part of everyday life

Published - August 07, 2024 11:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha, East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and others taking part in a walk organised on the occasion of National Handloom Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha, East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and others taking part in a walk organised on the occasion of National Handloom Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

There is a need for extensive promotion of handlooms, and everyone should do their bit by incorporating them into their everyday life by wearing these clothes on special occasions, said Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha.

Participating in a walk organised by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles on the occasion of National Handloom Day in Vijayawada on August 7 (Wednesday), the Minister said: “Our State has a rich variety of handlooms. People should wear handlooms for everyday occasions as they are comfortable, fashionable, sustainable, environment-friendly and also represent our culture.”

The walk, which also saw the participation of Vijayawada East Assembly constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan, Principal Secretary to Government (Handlooms and Textiles) K. Sunitha, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (Sugar), G. Vani Mohan and others, began at Marris Stella College Gate, Patamata, and proceeded to the Maris Stella Indoor Stadium on the Pantakalava Road.

Youth in handloom garments taking part in a walk organised on the occasion of National Handloom Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Youth in handloom garments taking part in a walk organised on the occasion of National Handloom Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The officials said the day is celebrated to honour the skilled artisans and craftsmen dedicated to weaving intricate fabrics. The day is a reminder to raise awareness about the handloom industry’s importance, support for local weavers, and inspire younger generations to embrace traditional handlooms.​

Participants carried placards and donned handloom attire, demonstrating the rich cultural heritage of the State.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.