Minister urges people to make handlooms part of everyday life

There is a need for extensive promotion of handlooms, and everyone should do their bit by incorporating them into their everyday life by wearing these clothes on special occasions, said Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha.

Participating in a walk organised by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles on the occasion of National Handloom Day in Vijayawada on August 7 (Wednesday), the Minister said: “Our State has a rich variety of handlooms. People should wear handlooms for everyday occasions as they are comfortable, fashionable, sustainable, environment-friendly and also represent our culture.”

The walk, which also saw the participation of Vijayawada East Assembly constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan, Principal Secretary to Government (Handlooms and Textiles) K. Sunitha, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (Sugar), G. Vani Mohan and others, began at Marris Stella College Gate, Patamata, and proceeded to the Maris Stella Indoor Stadium on the Pantakalava Road.

The officials said the day is celebrated to honour the skilled artisans and craftsmen dedicated to weaving intricate fabrics. The day is a reminder to raise awareness about the handloom industry’s importance, support for local weavers, and inspire younger generations to embrace traditional handlooms.​

Participants carried placards and donned handloom attire, demonstrating the rich cultural heritage of the State.