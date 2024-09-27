Minister urged to take steps for construction of TTD’s temple in Parvatipuram

Parvatipuram MLA Bonela Vijayachandra on Friday urged Minister for Endowments Anam Ramayanarayana Reddy to take initiative for the construction of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Pedabondapalli of Parvatipuram mandal in Vizianagaram district as every district in the State has an exclusive Lord Balaji temple.

Mr. Vijayachandra met the Minister in Nellore and requested him to talk to officials concerned of the TTD with regard to the proposal for the construction of temple.

In a press release, Mr. Vijayachandra said that the temple would also be a blessing for devotees of tribal areas as many of them were unable to visit Tirumala to have darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The Minister assured the legislator to initiate the process and help the devotees of Parvatipuram-Manyam district.