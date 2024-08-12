Minister urged to order inquiry over grabbing of endowment lands

Former president of Vizianagaram Urban Bank, Kalla Gowri Sankar, on Monday urged Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs, Kondapalli Srinivas, to order an inquiry over the grabbing of endowment lands by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and influential persons.

Mr. Gowri Sankar submitted details of the lands to the Minister, who himself took the grievances from the public in the Collector’s office on Monday. He said that 23.62 acres of land in survey number 366 of Neelayyamma Satram areas were grabbed and converted into layouts.

He said that Endowments officials had failed to respond to their previous petitions, although all proofs had already been submitted. Mr. Srinivas, who spoke to Endowments officials over the issue, asked them to submit a report after the field verification. Later, speaking to media, Mr. Gowri Sankar said that such illegal occupations were happening in many places and details would be given to the government very soon.