GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister urged to order inquiry over grabbing of endowment lands

Endowments officials had failed to respond to their previous petitions, although all proofs had already been submitted, says former president of Vizianagaram Urban Bank

Published - August 12, 2024 06:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Vizianagaram Urban Bank president Kalla Gowri Shankar showing pictures of grabbed endowment lands on Monday in Vizianagaram.

Former Vizianagaram Urban Bank president Kalla Gowri Shankar showing pictures of grabbed endowment lands on Monday in Vizianagaram.

Former president of Vizianagaram Urban Bank, Kalla Gowri Sankar, on Monday urged Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs, Kondapalli Srinivas, to order an inquiry over the grabbing of endowment lands by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and influential persons.

Mr. Gowri Sankar submitted details of the lands to the Minister, who himself took the grievances from the public in the Collector’s office on Monday. He said that 23.62 acres of land in survey number 366 of Neelayyamma Satram areas were grabbed and converted into layouts.

He said that Endowments officials had failed to respond to their previous petitions, although all proofs had already been submitted. Mr. Srinivas, who spoke to Endowments officials over the issue, asked them to submit a report after the field verification. Later, speaking to media, Mr. Gowri Sankar said that such illegal occupations were happening in many places and details would be given to the government very soon.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.