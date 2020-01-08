Minister urged to close down toll plazas in city limits

AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation has asked the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture chairman T.G. Venkatesh to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic on the national highways passing through the State.

In a representation submitted to Mr. Venkatesh at an interactive session with CII members at Vizag Conventions here, chamber zonal chairman Sudhir Mulagada thanked him for visiting the city to ascertain ground realities.

Mr. Mulagada requested Mr. Venkatesh to look into the possibility of shutting down toll plazas under the city limits so as to facilitate faster movement of traffic. As per NHAI guidelines, toll fees should not be charged from residents who live within a radius of 20 km from toll plazas.

Mr. Mulagada said that service roads of a minimum 40 to 60 feet on both sides of the highways passing through the cities/town/village limits be laid to enable pedestrians, two-wheelers and three-wheelers to ply on the service roads instead of using the highway. The highways can then be used solely by cars and heavy vehicles.

Mr. Mulagada said that travelling from the Kakinada Port administrative building to Uppada was a herculean task due to the existence of three railway crossings, which cause long traffic jams, thus necessitating the construction of an overbridge.

The chamber zonal chairman also sought improvement of the road condition on the highway from Ravulapalem to Tadepalligudem by ensuring regular maintenance.