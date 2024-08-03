ADVERTISEMENT

Minister underlines ensuring safety of doctors

Updated - August 03, 2024 11:40 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 11:29 pm IST - AMARAVATI  

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, along with Minister for Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav and others, participating in a programme at GGH-Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

While inaugurating a newly established CT scan centre at Government General Hospital (GGH-Guntur) on Saturday, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar stressed the importance of punctuality and dedication among medical professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pemmasani, along with Minister for Medical education, Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav, inspected various wards and assessed the ongoing issues at the hospital.

During a meeting with doctors at Sushruta Hall, Mr. Pemmasani underlined the importance of doctors doing their duty with discipline. He mentioned his plans to address attacks on doctors and the prevailing safety issues. “We have a responsibility to focus on the facilities and the safety of doctors,” he said.

Mr. Pemmasani also mentioned the potential for offering internships to nursing students based on need.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The meeting was attended by M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare department; MLAs Mohammad Naseer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi and Tenali Sravan Kumar; District Collector Nagalakshmi S.; and GGH superintendent Kiran Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US