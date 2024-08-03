Minister underlines ensuring safety of doctors

While inaugurating a newly established CT scan centre at Government General Hospital (GGH-Guntur) on Saturday, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar stressed the importance of punctuality and dedication among medical professionals.

Mr. Pemmasani, along with Minister for Medical education, Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav, inspected various wards and assessed the ongoing issues at the hospital.

During a meeting with doctors at Sushruta Hall, Mr. Pemmasani underlined the importance of doctors doing their duty with discipline. He mentioned his plans to address attacks on doctors and the prevailing safety issues. “We have a responsibility to focus on the facilities and the safety of doctors,” he said.

Mr. Pemmasani also mentioned the potential for offering internships to nursing students based on need.

The meeting was attended by M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare department; MLAs Mohammad Naseer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi and Tenali Sravan Kumar; District Collector Nagalakshmi S.; and GGH superintendent Kiran Kumar.