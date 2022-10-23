Minister thanked for helping road mishap victim in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district

Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy was on his way to Punganur when he came across a person injured in accident

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
October 23, 2022 02:08 IST

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy at the road mishap site near Peddapanjani in Chittoor district on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Energy, Mines, and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday helped a road mishap victim shift to hospital, at Peddapanjani village of Palamaner Assembly constituency, 50 km from here.

According to information, two daily wagers who were on their way to Punganur from Palamaner on a two-wheeler after attending to some repairs to agriculture pump sets met with an accident when their vehicle was mowed down by a van carrying a load of tomatoes. The van later hit a culvert wall and brushed with a police escort jeep before overturning. 

One person, Subramanyam (30), of Brahmanapalle village was killed on the spot, while the pillion rider, Anand (45), of Mettapalle village received grievous injuries. 

A couple of minutes later, the Minister’s convoy, while proceeding towards Punganur, halted at the accident site as there was a gathering of crowd. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy got down from the vehicle and directed the escort police to immediately shift the injured person to the government hospital at Palamaner in a vehicle from the convoy.

The villagers lauded the Minister’s prompt action. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy spoke to the family members of the deceased and the injured and assured them of all possible help from the government.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) C.M. Gangaiah said that the condition of the injured person was stable. A case was registered.

