Minister T.G. Bharath moots hostel for minority students in Kurnool

Published - June 29, 2024 06:58 pm IST - KURNOOL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Minister for Industries and Food Processing T.G. Bharath on Saturday told officials to assess the feasibility of establishing a hostel for students from minority communities in Kurnool city.

He was conducting a review meeting with the officials of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) at the Government Guest House here. He inquired about the management of the city’s schools and the attendance of students. He sought a report on the attendance of students from 2014 to 2019, school management and the measures taken over the past five years.

Mr. Bharath further asked the officials to immediately inspect school buildings older than ten years in the district and submit a report. They should also carry out any urgent repairs of the school buildings. The Minister expressed his government’s commitment to providing quality education to students.

Later, addressing a review meeting with officials of the Irrigation Department, Mr. Bharath underlined the need to address the accumulation of water hyacinth in KC Canal and told the officials to expedite the removal of the invasive species and develop alternative routes to ensure a sustainable water supply to Kurnool city. He sought the officials’ help to eliminate the drinking water problem in the Kurnool Assembly segment.

The Minister also underscored the importance of conducting a meeting with MLAs from various assembly constituencies in the district to deliberate on irrigation projects.

The municipal authorities were also instructed to use hypo-fluid spray to reduce the risk of seasonal diseases in the city.

