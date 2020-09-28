Minister tests positive for COVID-19

KAKINADA

Backward Classes Welfare Minister and Ramachandrapuram MLA Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, 57, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and admitted to a local hospital in Kakinada.

Speaking to The Hindu over the phone, he said, “I am undergoing treatment in Kakinada city. I am feeling better without any major health complication.”

The Minister appealed to his supporters and those who met him recently to undergo the COVID-19 test.

