Minister: TDP did not create settled atmosphere post division

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) never celebrated the State Formation Day on November 1 since the division of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and offered no assurance to the people in the traumatic post-division times, said Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath here on Sunday, adding that they only harped on organising protests.

Participating in the State Formation Day celebrations here, he said the government was taking utmost care to ensure the welfare schemes reached each and every eligible person in a saturation mode regardless of their backgrounds, but that some people were “trying to create hindrances in the delivery mechanism”.

Blaming the TDP for its alleged complaining nature and not creating a settled atmosphere after the formation, Mr. Buggana said the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government, on the other hand, had been concentrating on improving the functioning of the local-self governance.

Remembering Potti Sriramulu, the Minister said sacrifice of the leaders should not be forgotten.

Reviews airport works

The Finance Minister later inspected the progress of work at the Orvakal Airport and asked the officials to see to it that the pending works get completed at the earliest for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) team to inspect and give permission for the commercial operations. He went round the terminal and the runway.

Airport Director Kailash Mandal informed the Finance Minister that procurement of all material was done and only very small portions of the work on ATC Tower, Watch Towers, passenger lounge and water tanks were pending.