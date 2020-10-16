Minister takes stock of crop damage in Visakhapatnam district

5,795 hectares inundated, 13,135 farmers affected by recent rains

Heavy rains in recent days have inundated 5,795 hectares of agricultural crops in the district, with 13,135 farmers from 285 villages in 30 mandals of the district suffering extensive losses.

Rambilli, Yelamanchili, S. Rayavaram and Atchutapuram mandals are said to be the worst-hit by the heavy rains caused by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal and the subsequent flooding of rivers and streams.

According to details given by Collector V. Vinay Chand to Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao during a review meeting on Thursday, nearly 5,075 hectares of paddy fields, 666 hectares of sugarcane and several commercial crops have been affected due to the rains. He also said that 84 hectares of banana, 19 hectares of cotton, 13 hectares of ragi and nine hectares of maize were affected. Horticulture crops were also badly hit, with 26 hectares of vegetables, 23.6 hectares of banana and 15 hectares of papaya spread over 84 hectares in 49 villages from 15 mandals suffering extensive damage.

Cattle and fisheries

The Collector also said that 25 animals, including cows and buffaloes, and 11,100 heads of poultry chicken, died in the rains. Eight nets, 39 boats, and one aquaculture pond, all worth ₹57 lakh, were damaged.

Mr. Vinay Chand informed the Minister that 30 mandals out of 46 were affected due to heavy rains. He said that six persons died in various incidents due to the rains.

The Collector said 157 km of roads were damaged in the district. The Varaha right river bank at Somideipalli at S. Rayavaram mandal suffered damage. Six km of road in Yelamanchali mandal was completely damaged, he said.

While the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) sustained losses of around ₹15 crore, APEPDCL suffered damages worth ₹16 lakh.

Govt. aid

Addressing a press conference after the review meeting, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that every affected farmer will be provided compensation by the government. He also said that details regarding the crop damage are being displayed at all the Sachivalayams in the district.

“If any farmer has not registered the details about their losses with the government, they can do it at the sachivalayam,” he said.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that the district has received 500% more rainfall than normal. S. Rayavaram, Bheemili, Yelamanchali, Sabbavaram, Visakha (Urban), Rambilli and Gajuwaka received 20 cm of rain on October 12, 13 and 14, he said.

Officials from Panchayat Raj, R&B, Irrigation and Fisheries have estimated losses and submitted a report. Soon, a complete report will be sent to the government, he said.