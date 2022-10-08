Andhra Pradesh

Minister Suresh elected as IETE Fellow

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh has been elected as Fellow of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) in New Delhi.

The Minister, who studied Civil Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka, and served as Chief Accounts Officer in the Indian Railways, continued his research and recently acquired a Ph.D in Computer Science Engineering.

The IETE is the national apex professional body of electronics and telecommunication, computer science and IT professionals and serves more than 1.25 lakh members through its 63 centres spread across the country and abroad.

The IETE has attached the Minister to its Vijayawada centre requesting for his active participation and involvement in its activities and contribute towards its growth.


