Minister slams TDP leaders for encouraging provoking outbursts

‘What has Naidu done to BCs during his tenure’

Stating that the people of the State have welcomed 'Samajika Nyaya Bheri’ bus yatra, Minister Jogi Ramesh slammed Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu for encouraging abusive and provoking language in the Mahanadu and said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has delivered social justice in the State.

Addressing media at party central office here on Tuesday, the Minister said the Chief Minister was committed to the political empowerment of BCs SCs, STs and Minorities and thus introduced an Act for 50% reservation to them in nominated posts and works and added that BC community people have distanced themselves from TDP because of Mr. Naidu. He questioned Mr. Naidu what had he done to BCs during his tenure.

Condemning the remarks of Mr. Naidu on anti-incumbency in the State, the Minister said the State government had disbursed ₹1.41 lakh crore directly into the accounts of poor people under DBT schemes, and questioned why would there be anti-incumbency. He said Mr. Naidu would have sold Rajya Sabha seats unlike the current Chief Minister who gave prominence to BCs.

He said the Chief Minister had been following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and Phule and was committed to the welfare and development of the weaker sections in the State, and they were also committed to vote for the Chief Minister in 2024 elections. He said 'Badude Badudu' campaign of Mr. Naidu was a complete failure and the proposed padayatra of Nara Lokesh would be also a disaster as people don't have belief in them.