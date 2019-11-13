Minister slams Pawan over retorts on Jagan

Minister for Transport, Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) took serious objection to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan raising the subject of pending cases against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the media at the YSR Congress Party’s central office at Tadepalli here on Tuesday, the Minister said that everybody in the State, “including small children”, knew that all the cases were foisted on Mr. Jagan by Congress leaders.

“The late Sushma Swaraj spoke in Parliament about how Mr. Jagan, who was considered a good man while Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister, was suddenly made an economic offender after he quit the Congress following his father’s death,” Mr. Venkataramaiah said.

“The Jana Sena chief claims that his parents taught him to speak in a cultured manner. However, he seems to have forgotten all the invectives that he heaped on Mr. Jagan during the election campaign and at his recent rally in Visakhapatnam,” the Minister said. “I ask the Jana Sena chief to recall the language he had used against Mr. Jagan and find out from anyone if it was cultured. He should ask himself if that is the culture taught to him by his parents,” the Minister said.