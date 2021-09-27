Minister slams Pawan over his remarks on CM

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Sunday criticised Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress Party government.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan had criticised the proposal of the State government to introduce online ticketing and other rules for the film industry at a pre-release function of the movie ‘Republic’ in Hyderabad on Saturday. The Minister visited Mangamaripeta, a fishing village, near Bheemunipatnam, on Sunday.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan seems to have lost his mental balance. Being the president of a political party, he shouldn’t use filthy language. He is free to criticise or oppose the policies of the government but shouldn’t use abusive language. Cinema industry does not mean a single individual,” the Minister said here on Sunday.

He said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan did not seem to have knowledge of the online ticketing system and 80% of cinema tickets in the country were being sold in online mode.

He demanded that the JSP chief take back his words. “Our Chief Minister is extending full support to the film industry and is not against any individual,” he added.