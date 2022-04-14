Minister signs file on setting up 228 STPs in State
Government to spend ₹1,445 crore on the project
Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh assumed office at the Secretariat at Velagapudi, near here, on Thursday.
Mr. Suresh signed the file pertaining to sanction of permission for construction of sewerage treatment plants (STPs) in 74 municipal areas in the State. The government will spend ₹1,445 crore on the proposed 228 STPs.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that tenders would be invited for the same soon. The State government was making rapid strides in achieving ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’, he said.
Open defecation-free and litter-free cities were the targets before the government. Awareness meetings were being conducted. People were being involved in the process of making ‘Clean A.P.’ a success, he said.
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Commissioner and Director Praveen Kumar and Special Secretary Rammohan greeted the Minster.
