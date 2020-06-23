Minister seeks suggestions on conduct of UG, PG exams

VIJAYAWADA

23 June 2020 22:24 IST

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday invited suggestions and advice on conduct of the examinations of degree and post-graduate courses in view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases.

In a video conference attended by the officials of the Department of Higher Education and Vice-Chancellors of various universities across the State, the Minister said after weighing the pros and cons of the views presented on the issue by different sections, they would be conveyed to the Chief Minister

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who would take the final decision.

It may be noted here that the government had already had cancelled the SSC public exams and Intermediate supplementary exams due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Additional Chief Secretary to the government P.V. Ramesh, Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Hemachandra Reddy, Commissioner of the Collegiate Education M.M. Nayak and others participated.

‘Do away with exams’

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has urged the government to cancel the degree final year exams along with PG and other tests in view of the pandemic.

In a statement, the JSP chief said the situation was clearly not conducive to conduct the exams and keeping the health safety of students, the government should cancel all exams, on the lines of SSC exams.