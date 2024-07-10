Minister seeks report on tenders called for five fishing harbours during YSRCP term

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries K. Atchannaidu has instructed officials to equip 4,000 out of the 20,000 boats in the State with satellite systems that facilitate safe navigation during cyclones, and extend the facility to the other boats later.

Addressing a review meeting at the office of the Commissioner of Fisheries here on July 10 (Wednesday), Mr. Atchannaidu called for a report on the manner in which the previous government had invited tenders for five fishing harbours (Biyyaputippa, Budagatlapalem, Kothapatnam, Pudimadaka and Vodarevu) and awarded the projects allegedly through dubious means between 2019 and 2024.

Ex gratia

Mr. Atchannaidu sought details, within three weeks, of the ex gratia paid to the fishermen during the annual ban on fishing in each one of the last five years to bring to light the irregularities thereof. He said it had come to his notice that the ex gratia was paid to a large number of ineligible persons.

Besides, he told the officials to strive to increase fisheries and aqua production, and also exports by making the most of the 975-km-long coastline. The scope for setting aqua hubs on the lines of the one such facility present at Kalidindi in the district headquarters should be explored, he added.

Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad; Secretary (Aquaculture, Horticulture and Fisheries) Babu. A; Commissioner A. Surya Kumari; Additional Director of Fisheries S. Anjali; Joint Directors V. Venkateswara Rao, G. Hira Naik and S.K. Lal Ahmed; Deputy Directors P. Madhavi Latha and P.V. Satyanarayana; and Assistant Director P.V.V.S.N. Murthy were present.