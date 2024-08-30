Minister seeks people’s cooperation for improvement of green cover in Vizianagaram district

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Friday asked people’s cooperation for the improvement of green cover in the district, while suggesting them to plant saplings in nearby vacant areas. Along with Collector B.R. Ambedkar, MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu and Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi, he participated in ‘Vana Mahotsavam’ — the mega plantation drive, in Betanapalli of Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the greenery was only 18 percent in the district and it needed to be expanded up to 50 percent in a systematic manner. Vizianagaram Forest Officer S. Venkatesh said that forest area was only six percent in the district and it can be developed with the support of people.