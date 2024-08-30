GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister seeks people’s cooperation for improvement of green cover in Vizianagaram district

Updated - August 30, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 06:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas and public representatives participating in ‘Vana Mahotsavam’, at Betanapalli of Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas and public representatives participating in ‘Vana Mahotsavam’, at Betanapalli of Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram district on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Friday asked people’s cooperation for the improvement of green cover in the district, while suggesting them to plant saplings in nearby vacant areas. Along with Collector B.R. Ambedkar, MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu and Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi, he participated in ‘Vana Mahotsavam’ — the mega plantation drive, in Betanapalli of Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the greenery was only 18 percent in the district and it needed to be expanded up to 50 percent in a systematic manner. Vizianagaram Forest Officer S. Venkatesh said that forest area was only six percent in the district and it can be developed with the support of people.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.