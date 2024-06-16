Minister seeks measures to tackle drinking water crisis in Nandyal district

Minister for Law, Justice and Minority Welfare N. Md. Farook has instructed the municipal officials of Nandyal to ensure that proper steps are taken to tackle the drinking water crisis looming ahead, in view of the scorching summer.

The Minister visited the 150 acre site earmarked for the construction of an additional summer storage tank on the outskirts of the town under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, where he directed the municipal engineering officials to present a status report.

“Ever since Nandyal became a district headquarters, the population increased immensely, posing extreme pressure on drinking water supply system. It is in this backdrop that the need for additional tank gains importance,” he observed. Mr. Farook also recalled that the existing summer storage tank was built during his tenure as Minister in the past.

The Minister referred to the mushrooming of residential colonies abutting the periphery of the town, while stressing on the need to lay special focus on uninterrupted drinking water supply across the town. Municipal Commissioner Niranjan Reddy, Municipal Engineer Murthy Srinivasa Reddy and Councillor Syam Sundar accompanied the minister.

