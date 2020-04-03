Minister seeks MEA aid for Telugu students in U.K.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday said the government was trying to ensure safety of Telugu students stranded in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, he said after he received e-mails and SMSes from the students saying that they were facing problems due to the lockdown, he had apprised the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of the matter and had also spoken to the Union Minister for External Affairs Subramanyam Jaishankar and the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom Ruchi Ghanshyam. Informing them about the students’ condition there, the Minister had requested them to ensure the students’ safety and well-being in the UK until the lockdown continued and make arrangements for their safe return to their homes after that.