Minister says actors’ comments on ticket pricing ‘illogical’

Information and Public Relations (I&PR) and Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has reacted bitterly to cine actors Nani and Siddharth comments on fixing of ticket prices in the State.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Venkataramaiah said that none knew where hero Nani lived. His statements were illogical and it was not clear which theatre and grocery shop he was referring to, the Minister said.

To Siddharth's comments, the Minister said, “Probably he might have commented against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin. I don't know how he is related to Andhra Pradesh theatres and tickets as he lives in Chennai.”

It may be recalled that actor Nani commented that: “It’s not logical as well if a counter of a grocery store looks bigger than the counter of a person who is providing employment to 10 people and running a huge theatre.” He had emphasised that the audience should not be insulted.

The Minister said that the State government had constituted a committee to look into cinema ticket issues and suggest a way out. The government had no intentions to pass the time in the name of committees. There were requests from the film industry too. The government would study the report submitted by the committee in depth.

Some theatres in the State were running without necessary permissions and action was taken against such theatres. Action was taken against the management of 130 theatres, the Minister said. They haven’t applied either for renewal or for NOCs. But, a false propaganda was going on that the State government was acting vindictively. The GO 35 was issued in April 2021. “How far is it justified to close down the theatres now in protest against it? I leave it to their prudence,” Mr. Venkataramaiah added.