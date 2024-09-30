ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Savitha presents ex-gratia kin of couple killed in lightning in Sathya Sai district

Published - September 30, 2024 07:22 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

She presents cheques of ₹8 lakhs towards ex-gratia, at ₹4 lakh each for the couple, as well as a ₹75,000 cheque for the loss of two milk cows under the lightning

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha handing over a cheque towards ex-gratia to the surviving son of a couple killed in a lightning attack at Gorantla in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday.

State Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha on Monday called on the family members of the couple, Dasarathi Naik and Devi Bhai, who were killed after being struck by lightning on Sunday at Diguvagangam Palle hamlet of Gorantla Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

Ms. Savitha, along with Tribal Welfare, Revenue, and Animal Husbandry officials, offered their condolences to the couple’s son, Jagadeesh Naik at his residence. She presented cheques of ₹8 lakhs towards ex-gratia, at ₹4 lakh each for the couple, as well as a ₹75,000 cheque for the loss of two milk cows under the lightning.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had immediately responded to the tragic death of the couple and sanctioned the ex-gratia, assuring support for the kin of the deceased.

