Minister Savitha presents ex-gratia kin of couple killed in lightning in Sathya Sai district

State Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha on Monday called on the family members of the couple, Dasarathi Naik and Devi Bhai, who were killed after being struck by lightning on Sunday at Diguvagangam Palle hamlet of Gorantla Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

Ms. Savitha, along with Tribal Welfare, Revenue, and Animal Husbandry officials, offered their condolences to the couple’s son, Jagadeesh Naik at his residence. She presented cheques of ₹8 lakhs towards ex-gratia, at ₹4 lakh each for the couple, as well as a ₹75,000 cheque for the loss of two milk cows under the lightning.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had immediately responded to the tragic death of the couple and sanctioned the ex-gratia, assuring support for the kin of the deceased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.