Minister Sandhya Rani promises turmeric processing centre at Sithampet

The Tribal Welfare Minister promises to stabilise 52,480 acres of land and provide irrigation to 5,557 acres of land in new areas in Parvatipuram-Manyam district

Published - August 15, 2024 06:13 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Srinivasa Rao K 9774
Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, addressing the gathering at the Independence Day celebrations held at Parvatipuram on Thursday.

Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, addressing the gathering at the Independence Day celebrations held at Parvatipuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, on August 15, Thursday, said that a turmeric processing centre would be set up at Sithampet soon to benefit the turmeric farmers in the region. She hoisted the national flag at Parvatipuram and explained the government’s proposals for the speedy development of the Parvatipuram-Manyam district. She said that the Chandrababu Naidu-led government was keen to promote palm oil, turmeric and millet farming in the region while providing financial assistance and marketing facilities for the farmers.

Ms. Sandhya Rani promised to stabilise 52,480 acres of land and provide irrigation to 5,557 acres of land in new areas soon. Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector A. Shyam Prasad and other officials were present at the Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, Nuka Sanyasi Rao, director of an NGO, thanked the Minister for proposing a turmeric processing centre saying that it would make many tribal people opt for turmeric cultivation which would provide them more financial returns easily. He hoisted the tricolour flag at Peddapeta of Burja mandal, Srikakulam district. He said that tribal farmers of the Parvatipuram-Manyam, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts would benefit from decision of the government. Agriculture experts Venkunaidu, Ravi and others were present.

