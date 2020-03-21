Minister rubbishes rumours on closure of market yards

VIJAYAWADA

21 March 2020 01:35 IST

‘They will be sanitised in the wake of COVID-19 alert and kept open’

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu has stated that all agricultural market yards in the State will be open as usual, and farmers need not worry about the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

Mr. Kannababu’s statement comes in the wake of rumours that the government is contemplating closing down the markets.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the Minister rubbished the rumours and said, “All the markets will be cleaned/sanitised and will remain open. The government will take stringent action against the traders who try to take advantage of the situation.”

The poultry industry was witnessing heavy losses due to the fear in the wake of coronavirus alert. In view of a drop in the prices of maize and jowar, the government decided to purchase the produce from the farmers from April 1.

The government would provide MSP for various crops and ensure that no farmer incurred losses.

A joint meeting with the traders and farmers would be convened soon to analyse the market situation, he said.

In all, 4,000 Rythu Bharosa Centers are already functioning. Works are on to set up another 4,000 such centres. A total of 11,158 Rythu Bharosa Centers will be ready by May.

Booking on e-cropping is mandatory for every farmer to avail of the welfare schemes, the Minister said.