Minister Roja urged to ensure industry status for hotels

May 09, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Vizianagaram Hotels’ Association president G. Srinivasa Rao, and joint secretary G. Shivakumar on Tuesday urged the State government to ensure industry status for hotels and exemption from several new taxes.

They told the media here that the association representatives had submitted a memorandum to Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja who was in the city on Monday evening.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the industry status would ensure bank loans at subsidised rates and incentives from the governemnt. Mr. Shivakumar said that the taxes on sigh boards had become a big burden for the industry. Blue Earth hotels chairman Gudisa Srinivasa Rao said that the Minister had responded positively over their requests and suggestions. The association secretary Naveen and treasurer Anil Kumar were present.

