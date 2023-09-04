Minister Roja demands CBI enquiry into corruption allegations on Naidu, Lokesh

September 04, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Minister R.K. Roja demanded a CBI enquiry against TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for allegedly “looting the money of the poor on the pretext of constructing a capital city and pushing the State into a deep financial crisis.”

Speaking to the media on Monday, she said the Income Tax notices served on Mr. Naidu rather authenticate that huge amounts had exchanged hands and commissions were received in the awarding of works to subcontractors in the capital region.

“The people of the State should realize that it was with this looted money that he had constructed a palatial residential house in Hyderabad,” she said.

The Enforcement Directorate should raid Mr. Naidu’s house and recover the ill-gotten wealth stashed there, where no commoner is allowed to enter, she said.

Launching a broadside against Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan, she questioned his silence on the I-T notices served on Naidu. “Why is he, who always targetting every ruling MLA and levelling corruption charges against them during his Varahi tour, silent over the notices?” she asked.

The Minister also ridiculed Naidu’s meeting with BJP president J.P. Nadda and said the top echelons of the BJP will neither forget the insults and verbal attacks levelled by Mr. Naidu, the stone-pelting episode on the convoy of Home Minister Amit Shah in Tirupati during last elections and nor fall prey to his opportunistic politics.

In an apparent reference to Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan, Ms. Roja said those who do not have an Aadhaar card or a house to live in the State frequent at their will, hurl abuses and corruption charges, and vanish.

In reply to a question, she said she had never criticised Rajinikanth but had just taken an exception to his political remarks favoring Mr. Naidu during NT Rama Rao’s centenary celebrations.

