Minister reviews preparedness for third wave of COVID-19

No community gatherings without Collector’s nod: Muttamsetti

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday said that the administration is taking all measures to tackle the possible outbreak of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

The Minister took part in a review meeting to ascertain the COVID-19 situation in the district with Collector A Mallikarjuna along with several MLAs here on Wednesday.

“Till date, over 21 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district. Without the permision of the Collector, festivals and community gatherings should not be organised. Officials are instructed to take action against those found violating COVID-19 norms. I have asked officials to implement their learnings from the first and second waves of COVID-19 and take appropriate measures. There should be no dearth of medicine stocks in the district,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Collector A Mallikarjuna said that following a directive from the State Government, strict action will be taken against managements of shopping malls and commercial establishments if their customers are found on the premises without masks. He also asked officials from GVMC and VMRDA to initiate action against people who come to public places without wearing masks.

Joint Collector P. Arun Babu said that they have identified 75 COVID-19 hopsitals in the district and have readied 3,370 beds. He added that they have arranged 100 paediatric beds at KGH, VIMS and Government Hospital for Chest & Communicable Diseases (GHCCD).

Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi complained that COVID-19 protocols are hardly being followed in the Agency areas. She also said that weekly shandies were being permitted in the Agency areas where COVID-19 norms are being violated.

Anakapalle MLA G Amarnath asked officials to appoint additional staff at Anakapalle Government Hospital. He said that a number of patients from Chodavaram and Madugula depend on the hospital, he said.

Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raj, Chodavaram MLA K. Dharmasri, Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao, Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari, TDP MLA P. Gana Babu, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, and DMHO P. Surya Narayana attended the meeting.