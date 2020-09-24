Minister reviews Jashua Kala Pranganam project

₹3 crore sanctioned for its construction

Education Minister A. Suresh on Wednesday said that the Gurram Jashua Kala Pranganam proposed to be constructed in Guntur would be a prized possession of the State.

The Minister, along with Telugu Academy chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and Madiga Corporation chairman Kommuri Kanaka Rao, reviewed the modalities of the project with officials.

He said the government had sanctioned ₹3 crore and allocated 25 cents of land on the premises of the Government Women’s Degree College in Guntur for construction of the project. As part of Gurram Jashua’s 125th birth anniversary on September 28, week-long activities were being conducted by the Gurram Jashua Kala Peetham.

The Minister said arrangements were apace for celebrating the occasion in strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. After examining the design of the proposed structure, he said the final model would be submitted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and construction works would start once he approves the designs.

He said the project would encompass facilities like a convention hall, dining area and other features. He then discussed with the officials on how to mobilise funds without having to depend on the government.

Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi said that the Chief Minister's intention to give equal importance to all sections is reflected in the proposed projects like Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada and Gurram Jashua Kala Pranganam in Guntur. She expressed happines to be a part of these projects.