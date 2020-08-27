Minister reviews arrangements for CETs

VIJAYAWADA

27 August 2020 23:50 IST

Suresh tells officials to be prepared for last-minute changes

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday instructed officials to be prepared to make last-minute changes in the arrangements made for the conduct of the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) 2020 in view of the pandemic situation.

The Minister reviewed the arrangements being made for the CETs with conveners of the examinations and other officials and enquired them about the test centers and the safety measures that need to be taken at the examination centers.

"If a newly-declared containment zone happens to be in close proximity to an examination centre, necessitating a last minute change, do not hesitate to do so. Ensure that I am immediately informed about it and be ready to make any such last minute changes," he said.

Pointing to the fact that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted all examinations be held and colleges reopened by October, he said the officials would have to work in tandem to ensure that the conduct of these examinations went off smoothly.

When asked about the preparedness of the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), its Chairman Hemachandra Reddy informed the Minister about the revised schedule given by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) which allows States to complete the admissions by November 15 and said: "We will be ahead of it and can complete the process in time."

The Minister asked the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) also to stick to the given schedule.

Revised schedule

According to the revised schedule given by the APSCHE for CETs, the EAMCET which was earlier scheduled to be held from April 20 to 24 will now be held from September 17 to 25, the date for ECET has been revised from April 30 to September 14, ICET from April 27 to September 10 and 11, PGECET from May 2 and 3 to September 28-30, LAWCET from May 8 to October 1, EdCET from May 9 to October 1 and PECET has been revised from May 5-8 to October 2-5.

